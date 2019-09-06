Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kempsville Christain Church
5424 Parliament Drive
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-3925
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Kempsville Christian Church
5424 Parliament Drive
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Massay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Ewing Massay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Ewing Massay Obituary
George Massay of Virginia Beach, formerly of Grafton, died September 1, at home, aged 92. He was the minister of Grafton Christian Church from 1962 to 1992. He is survived by wife Alice, son Jim, and granddaughter Meredythe.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, at 2 p.m. at Kempsville Christian Church, 5424 Parliament Drive, Virginia Beach, conducted by Josh Childress.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.