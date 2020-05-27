George Fred Kourmadas died peacefully on May 24th in Williamsburg, Virginia, where he had lived for the past two and a half years under the care of his close family and Morningside of Williamsburg caregivers. Special thanks to his wonderful caregivers at Morningside and Hospice Community Care.



George was born in Detroit's Harper Hospital on October 5, 1929, and although in his youth he had lived in Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida, he always knew Michigan as his home. George attended Wayne State University and was a graduate of Roosevelt Military Academy, Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service, and John Marshall Law School. George was a 65-year licensed Michigan Funeral Director and operated two funeral homes in the Detroit area.



George lived his life to the fullest and was passionate and expressive about so many things including his family, his wide and varied circle of friends.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Westland, MI will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the family plot in Rural Hill Cemetery, Northville, MI.



Bucktrout of Williamsburg Funeral Home assisting with arrangements.



