George G. Richards, Jr., 91, of Newport News, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.



Mr. Richards graduated from Virginia Tech with a master's degree in education. He served Newport News Public Schools for many years as principal of Warwick and Denbigh High Schools and Riverside Elementary School, followed by a career in financial planning with Lincoln Financial.



He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



Survivors include his brother, Robert D. Richards (Linda) of Lucama, NC; five children, Anna R. Medlin (Tracy) of Cary, NC, George G. Richards, III (Judy) of Raleigh, NC, Connie E. Jenkins of Newport News, Joan R. Sadler, of Cary, NC, and David R. Richards (Penny) of Chilhowie, VA; 12 grandchildren, Georgia R. Lackey of Cary, NC, Elijah J. Lackey (Starr) of West Memphis, AR, George G. Richards, IV (Margaret) and Jessica C. Richards of Raleigh, NC, Bonnie C. Fitz D. Kimberly West and Joseph B. Jenkins, II (Jessica) of Newport News, VA, Alison R. Coover (Ray) of Fuquay-Varina, NC, Jacob G. Richards, Leah G. Richards, Virginia M. Richards and Hannah F. Richards of Chilhowie, VA; and 8 great-grandchildren, Noah Lackey, Isabella West, Zackary Fitz, T.J. Pratt, Frankie Pratt, Joseph Jenkins III, Dominic Coover, and Christopher Coover.



The family would like to express a huge debt of gratitude to Bonnie Fitz, who unselfishly dedicated the last several years to her grandfather's care, and to Sharon Ryan, for her friendship, care and assistance for the last 20+ years.



Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, July 21 at Saint James Lutheran Church Cemetery in Chilhowie, Virginia.



Memorial donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church or to the St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund.



Peninsula Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Daily Press from July 18 to July 19, 2019