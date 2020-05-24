George G. Steinmetz, 82, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on May 21, 2020.
Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Howard F. and Annie F Steinmetz. He was retired as an Aerospace Engineer from NASA Langley Research Center.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Amelia C. Steinmetz; daughter, Kelly Ward and her husband, Mike; son, Matt Steinmetz and his wife, Kacie; brother, Heath Steinmetz and his wife, Janie; and grandchildren, Trevor and Isabelle Steinmetz and Devin and Nora Smith.
Arrangements are private. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.