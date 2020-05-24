George G. Steinmetz
George G. Steinmetz, 82, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on May 21, 2020.

Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Howard F. and Annie F Steinmetz. He was retired as an Aerospace Engineer from NASA Langley Research Center.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Amelia C. Steinmetz; daughter, Kelly Ward and her husband, Mike; son, Matt Steinmetz and his wife, Kacie; brother, Heath Steinmetz and his wife, Janie; and grandchildren, Trevor and Isabelle Steinmetz and Devin and Nora Smith.

Arrangements are private. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.
May 23, 2020
We are saddened to hear of Georges passing. We enjoyed the good times with George and Amelia. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was a very good man. John and Lois Taylor
John and Lois Taylor
Friend
