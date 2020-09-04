1/1
George H. Clark
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Mr. George H. Clark Loving known as "Monk" age 69 departed this life August 28th, 2020 in Sentara CarePlex Hospital. He was born January 26th, 1951 in Hampton, Virginia.

He is survived by his ex-wife Linda Clark; children, Omar Clark (Yolanda), Jamila Clark, and grandchild, Adriel Clark.

A service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00am at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen Street Hampton, Virginia 23669. With attendance limit of 50 people with Masks. He is loved and will be missed.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Service
11:00 AM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
