George "Ed" Harrah passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the age of 76. Ed was a native of West Virginia but had been a resident of Newport News for 58 years. He was self-employed and retired from Triad Machine Shop, as President, after 35 years of service. Ed was a Newport News Shipyard Apprentice School graduate and in 1973, became a Master Mason, 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason at Warwick Masonic Lodge 336, a Member of the Shrine and Elk's Lodge 315 Newport News. Ed loved all things outdoors, including golfing, fishing, boating, ATVing and motorcycling. He loved his family and was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be missed by all who knew him. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Maynard and Hazel Harrah. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 58 years, Sharon Jane Harrah; two sons, George "Eddie" Harrah II (Diane) and Todd J. Harrah (Kelly); one brother, James R. Harrah; and seven grandchildren, Justin M. Harrah, Benjamin A. Harrah, Stephen W. Harrah, Patrick E. Harrah, Rachel L. Harrah, Mary Kathryn Harrah and Megan E. Harrah. A special thanks from the family to Dawn, Elaine, Bridget and Mara of Personal Touch Hospice for their exceptional and compassionate care. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary