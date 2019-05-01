George Inslin Pope, 97, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. G.I. was born in Macon, GA and was a resident of Newport News for 46 years. George retired as a Chief Master Sergeant, after 32 years in the United States Air Force. He started his career as a machinist keeping the planes flying during WWII and ended his Air Force career as a Club Manager. While stationed at Langley Air Force Base in the late 60's, G.I. had one of the most successful running NCO clubs and a boat for fishing trips called the Happy Hour. During WWII everything was Government Issue and everyone started calling George, G.I. and it stuck to this day. In his early years in Newport News he was an avid golfer, hunter and liked to fish. Dad enjoyed woodworking and built many things for family and friends. He was a 32nd degree Mason.George was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and his sister. He is survived by his wife, Beryl of 74 years; son, Philip; daughter, Debbie and her husband, Wayne; two grandchildren, Debra and Myra and two great-grandchildren, Makenzie and Daniel; and his friends that meant a great deal to G.I., Steve and Paula LaPaugh and Helga and her son, David.The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:30 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Weymouth Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or your local Animal Shelter in GI's name. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary