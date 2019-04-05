George Kenneth (Ken) Dogan Jr., age 86, died April 3, 2019 in Williamsburg. He was a resident of Spring Arbor of Williamsburg and had lived in Williamsburg since 1995. He was born December 21st, 1932 in Roanoke, VA. He was in the Army during the Korean War serving as a train dispatcher. He was a graduate of National Business College in Roanoke, VA. He worked for Goodyear Tire as the office manager in Hampton, Roanoke and Williamsburg retail stores in the 1950's. He held various accounting positions with General Electric in Lynchburg, VA, retiring after 25 years of service in 1986. He then moved to the Hampton Roads area and had eleven years civil service as a supervisory accountant for the Naval Aviation Department, Norfolk, VA and manager budget analysis for Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown, VA. He was a member of Williamsburg United Methodist Church and Williamsburg Masonic Lodge No.6. He was preceded in death by his wife Janet Bank Dogan; his parents Pete and Minnie Dogan; and his sisters Norma Carter and Betty Dogan. He is survived by his sons Mike Dogan of Brooklyn, NY and Dave Dogan (Bob Farrell) of Washington, DC; as well as nieces Susan Holmes and Lisa Lane; and nephew Ed Carter.The family will receive friends from 3-4 PM on Friday, April 5 at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Another visitation will take place at Nelsen Funeral Home on Saturday, April 6 at 8 AM. The funeral service will begin at 9 AM with burial services following at Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Williamsburg United Methodist Church, Stephen Ministry and Shepherd's Fold ministry are appreciated. Williamsburg UMC, 500 Jamestown Rd. Williamsburg, Va. 23185.The family would like to extend their sincere thank you to Spring Arbor and At Home Hospice for their love and care. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary