Rev. George L. Benton, Founder and Pastor of Mount Hebron Baptist Church, Hampton passed away on December 18, 2019. George is the son of the late Jordan Benton and Alice Hayer Cooper and brother of Timothy V. Benton of Riverhead, NY and the late Annie L. Andrews. His early education was in Gates County, NC, and Riverhead, NY. In 1952 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving for 20 years. After retirement he was employed by the VA for 25 years before retiring again in 1997. He and his late wife, Oakie, made Third Baptist Church their Church home, where he served as Chairman of the Deacon Board and later became an ordained minister. In June, 1991, he, his late wife and a few faithful followers stepped out on faith and founded Mount Hebron Baptist Church, where he served as Pastor for 28 years. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 23 years, Dorothy, his brother, Timothy (Shirley) of Riverhead, NY; two sons, Michael (Ivy) of Woodbridge, VA and Steven of FL; stepchildren, Darrell Byrd (Renee) of MD; Angela Byrd of DC, and Sandra Diedrich (David) of SD; grandson, Marcus Benton of NY; granddaughter, Mikaela Benton of Woodbridge, VA; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services: Wake - Friday, 12/27/19, 5-7 PM, Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 125 Rip Rap Road, Hampton; Funeral - Saturday, 12/28/19, 12 Noon, Third Baptist Church, 1214 Victoria Blvd., Hampton.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 26, 2019