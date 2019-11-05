|
George L. Fauntleroy, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the prime of his life of 40 years. He began his life on November 24, 1978, in Petersburg, VA, born to George L. Fauntleroy, Sr. and Louise Blount Fauntleroy. George Jr. received his formal education in the Surry County School District graduating from Surry County High School in 1996. He graduated cum laude in 2000 from Norfolk State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education/English. G J, as he was fondly called growing up, loved people. He never met a stranger and was loved by so many family and friends. George Jr. loved ministering to younger children and trying to advise them to be the best they could be. He worked faithfully as a Virginia State Board Certified Therapeutic Mentor for the Hampton and Newport News Community Services Board mentoring many at risk boys in the Hampton and Newport News areas. George Jr. loved helping them improve their character so they could be productive citizens in life. He also loved helping them improve their lives, academically as well as sociably.
George Jr. and his family were members of the Unity Tabernacle Church in Surry County. He and the love of his life, Denisha, aka Nikki, his daughter, Jasmin and his son george III faithfully attended church. He served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher and played the conga drums in the church choir. He loved the Lord, his church and his family.
George Jr., aka Gogo George, loved music. Gogo style of music was his favorite style of music. As a child growing up he loved watching his dad play the piano, keyboard, and organ as well as watching his dad direct the mighty Surry County High School Cougar Band. George Jr. performed with the Surry County High School Band as a student under his dad's direction.
After graduating from college in 2000, George Jr. had a vision of starting his own gogo band. After numerous attempts and failures to start a gogo band and with great patience and perseverance he organized the Absolute Fire Band in 2010. The band performed all over the Hampton Roads area playing many different styles of music. George Jr. also built his own music studio, recording many professional musicians.
He is survived by his father, George Sr. mother, Louise, and his devoted wife of 16 years, Denisha, one daughter, Jasmin and one son, George III, mother in law, Benita Payne, father in law, William Emerson, extended in laws Karen and Ronald Smiley, and Lydell Payne, Sr., God brother, William "Boo" Miller, III, best friend Rick Armstead, a number of brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 AM Thursday November 7, 2019 at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church 5783 Colonial Trail, Surry VA 23883. Viewing will be held Wednesday from 4-7 PM with a wake service from 6-7 PM at Mount Nebo Baptist Church. Services have been entrusted to Shivers Funeral Chapel, Smithfield,VA
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 5, 2019