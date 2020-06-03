George L. Garrow, Sr, 90, known to friends as "Pete," passed away on May 19, 2020, at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, NC.
A native of Hampton, VA, Pete was born on June 3, 1929, in Hampton, VA (Dog Bottom), to Ethel and Liveston Garrow. He attended grade school in Hampton. He was a past member of West End Baptist Church in his younger years and later of Ivy Baptist Church.
He began his work years early in life as a meal transporter at Langley Air Force Base for 25 years. He retired as a Supervisor from the Newport News Shipbuilding & Dry Dock Company after nearly 40 years.
Pete was a past member of the Elks Lodge in Phoebus. He was an avid runner/marathoner, talker, and knew a little something about every subject. Everyone knew Pete was an avid Washington Redskin fan and there was nothing about that team that he did not know. He followed Hampton High School and ODU football/basketball teams. He also was a Brooklyn Dodgers and later Los Angeles Dodgers fan, and attended the Penn Relays track meet for more than 50 years.
Pete was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Carrie V. Garrow. Surviving are his 4 children: Patricia Doyle of Yorktown, VA; George L. Garrow, Jr. (Arlene) of Washington, DC; Teresa Lynn Bond (Kenneth) of Windsor, NC; and Derek Garrow of Yorktown, VA; 5 grandchildren: Anesa, Erik, Sean, Nathaniel and Ronald; 6 Great grandchildren: India, Asia, Jada, Isaiah, Traniya and Zari.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in his name. We will always carry his memory in our hearts.
In remembrance of George L. Garrow, Sr, we will hold a memorial service at a later date.
A native of Hampton, VA, Pete was born on June 3, 1929, in Hampton, VA (Dog Bottom), to Ethel and Liveston Garrow. He attended grade school in Hampton. He was a past member of West End Baptist Church in his younger years and later of Ivy Baptist Church.
He began his work years early in life as a meal transporter at Langley Air Force Base for 25 years. He retired as a Supervisor from the Newport News Shipbuilding & Dry Dock Company after nearly 40 years.
Pete was a past member of the Elks Lodge in Phoebus. He was an avid runner/marathoner, talker, and knew a little something about every subject. Everyone knew Pete was an avid Washington Redskin fan and there was nothing about that team that he did not know. He followed Hampton High School and ODU football/basketball teams. He also was a Brooklyn Dodgers and later Los Angeles Dodgers fan, and attended the Penn Relays track meet for more than 50 years.
Pete was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Carrie V. Garrow. Surviving are his 4 children: Patricia Doyle of Yorktown, VA; George L. Garrow, Jr. (Arlene) of Washington, DC; Teresa Lynn Bond (Kenneth) of Windsor, NC; and Derek Garrow of Yorktown, VA; 5 grandchildren: Anesa, Erik, Sean, Nathaniel and Ronald; 6 Great grandchildren: India, Asia, Jada, Isaiah, Traniya and Zari.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in his name. We will always carry his memory in our hearts.
In remembrance of George L. Garrow, Sr, we will hold a memorial service at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 3, 2020.