George L. Smith, Jr. passed away September 28, 2020. He was born February 2, 1945; the only son of Carolyn Sinclair Smith and George L. Smith. He was raised in York County, and graduated from York High School. He continued his education at his beloved University of Richmond and graduated from the T.C. Williams School of law in 1970. He practiced law for 30 years in Hampton, VA until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Catherine Fridley Smith, three children, George L. Smith III (Emily), Eric Nelson Smith, and Ashley Elizabeth Smith, stepdaughter, Kristen Yuvonne Paster,and seven grandchildren, George L. Smith, IV, Caroline Emma Smith, Jack Charles Smith, Charlie James Smith, Theodore Benjamin Smith, Langley Sinclair Smith, and James Nelson Smith. George L. loved his family and was particularly proud of his grandchildren, who fondly called him "Bigdaddy". A private burial service was held at his family cemetery at Thorpland Farm, York County, Va. Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. Condolences to claytorrollins.com