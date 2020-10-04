1/1
George L. Smith Jr.
George L. Smith, Jr. passed away September 28, 2020. He was born February 2, 1945; the only son of Carolyn Sinclair Smith and George L. Smith. He was raised in York County, and graduated from York High School. He continued his education at his beloved University of Richmond and graduated from the T.C. Williams School of law in 1970. He practiced law for 30 years in Hampton, VA until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Catherine Fridley Smith, three children, George L. Smith III (Emily), Eric Nelson Smith, and Ashley Elizabeth Smith, stepdaughter, Kristen Yuvonne Paster,and seven grandchildren, George L. Smith, IV, Caroline Emma Smith, Jack Charles Smith, Charlie James Smith, Theodore Benjamin Smith, Langley Sinclair Smith, and James Nelson Smith. George L. loved his family and was particularly proud of his grandchildren, who fondly called him "Bigdaddy". A private burial service was held at his family cemetery at Thorpland Farm, York County, Va. Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. Condolences to claytorrollins.com

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
October 1, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
