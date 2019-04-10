|
On Friday, April 5, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends, George L. Wallace transitioned to his Heavenly home in VCU-MCV Hospital, Rich-mond. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Bethel Restoration Center, with the Rev. Ronald A. Ellis, officiating. Mr. Wallace may be viewed on Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the hour of his service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 10, 2019