George Lee Reaves Jr.
George Lee Reaves, Jr., 68, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Mr. Reaves was a lifelong resident of the Peninsula. In his youth, he was baptized at Orcutt Avenue Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Augusta Military Academy and Virginia Tech and was employed by The National Association of Independent Labor. He was preceded in death by his parents, George, Sr. and Eunice Reaves; uncle, Frank Reaves, Jr.; and cousin, Kenneth Reaves. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his aunt, Bobbie Reaves; cousins, Alan Reaves (Janice) and Donald Reaves (Mercedes); and many other family members and dear friends. Family, friends, and colleagues will miss his kindness and caring nature.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park.


Published in Daily Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
Mr. Reaves was a great mentor to me and the employees who he represented lost a great advocate for their rights. He will be sorely missed.
G.F.
Friend
June 8, 2020
George was one of a kind. He was a diligent worker & made the lives of many better through his devotion to the labor union. He was kindhearted & had an unwavering sense of fairness. George was a tireless advocate for the working class. He Was thorough & a walking reference for our Union Stewards & reps. He cannot be replaced nor forgotten by those of us who relied on him so often for so long. I pray that he is at peace & rejoicing in his homecoming. George, you will be forever missed.
Suanne Massey
3rd Vice President
NAIL Executive Committee
Suanne Massey
Coworker
