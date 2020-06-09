George was one of a kind. He was a diligent worker & made the lives of many better through his devotion to the labor union. He was kindhearted & had an unwavering sense of fairness. George was a tireless advocate for the working class. He Was thorough & a walking reference for our Union Stewards & reps. He cannot be replaced nor forgotten by those of us who relied on him so often for so long. I pray that he is at peace & rejoicing in his homecoming. George, you will be forever missed.

Suanne Massey

3rd Vice President

NAIL Executive Committee

Coworker