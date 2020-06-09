George Lee Reaves, Jr., 68, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Mr. Reaves was a lifelong resident of the Peninsula. In his youth, he was baptized at Orcutt Avenue Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Augusta Military Academy and Virginia Tech and was employed by The National Association of Independent Labor. He was preceded in death by his parents, George, Sr. and Eunice Reaves; uncle, Frank Reaves, Jr.; and cousin, Kenneth Reaves. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his aunt, Bobbie Reaves; cousins, Alan Reaves (Janice) and Donald Reaves (Mercedes); and many other family members and dear friends. Family, friends, and colleagues will miss his kindness and caring nature.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 9, 2020.