|
|
George Michael Makowiec, age 68, died at his home in Gloucester April 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Oksana B. Makowiec, his mother, Ludmila Masyk Makowiec, his sister, Elizabeth Campey, son, Michael R. Makowiec, daughter, Tania H. Black, and Stepson, Vitaliy Bulakh. George was born in Swidnica, Poland to refuge parents who fled the Ukraine after WWII. They moved to the United States and made their home in Ohio in 1964. George joined the ARMY and served our country retiring after twenty years of service. George has set numerous records and won numerous championships throughout his life covering many facets from hobbies and career. The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home, 3098 George Washington Memorial Highway, Gloucester Point, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 6:00 until 7:30 pm. Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 23, 2019