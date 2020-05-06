George M. Williams Jr, peacefully departed for his heavenly home on May 2, 2020 surrounded by his children. George was born in Louisburg, NC on December 29, 1940. George's family moved to Newport News, VA when he was 3 months old. George was a proud 1959 graduate of the Mighty Huntington High School Vikings. George was married to his high school sweetheart Francine Williams(Freeman) for 40 years. Out of this union was their children, Robbie, Cathy, Kevin, Kimberly and grandchildren Richard, Lavinia and Dorian. George was employed for 42 years with the Newport News Shipyard where he was a nuclear material storage clerk in department 053. George retired as a master shipbuilder in December 2001 after many years of faithful service.
After retirement, George became an active member of the Orcutt Homes Senior Group where he was the Treasurer, and enjoyed traveling with the group for many years. As a proud Huntington High graduate, George was the alumni class Treasurer for many years and the class representative. He also was a member of the Tidewater Sports Club traveling to football games for many years.
George was actively involved in the community starting with his lifetime membership with the Boys and Girls Club starting in 1950 serving in various leadership roles and coaching basketball. George was a founding member, coach and later the President of Parkview Little League Football. George was a strong supporter of the An Achievable Dream Academy program founded by the late Walter Segaloff. As a cancer survivor, George was a community speaker across Hampton Roads as a member of Sister Connections of Hampton Roads along with other organizations. George loved his Silver Sneakers group which was the highlight of his week.
Viewing for George will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 7th at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the funeral service will be private. Friends may view the service on the funeral home website beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8th, at www.ohsmithandsonfuneralhome.com. Click on the obituary for George Williams and you will find a link for the video of the funeral service. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
The family would like to sincerely thank the following medical doctors for their years of sincere care, Dr, Ian Persaud and Kashmal Patel, with Jencare Medical Group and staff, Dr, Mattern, Dr. Cross, Dr. Hoefer and Dr. Harden. In addition, the family would like to thank the Kindred Hospice Care team.
The family would like to thank all of the many friends and well wishers for their prayers and calls during our bereavement. It was George's request that In lieu of flowers and gifts, that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
After retirement, George became an active member of the Orcutt Homes Senior Group where he was the Treasurer, and enjoyed traveling with the group for many years. As a proud Huntington High graduate, George was the alumni class Treasurer for many years and the class representative. He also was a member of the Tidewater Sports Club traveling to football games for many years.
George was actively involved in the community starting with his lifetime membership with the Boys and Girls Club starting in 1950 serving in various leadership roles and coaching basketball. George was a founding member, coach and later the President of Parkview Little League Football. George was a strong supporter of the An Achievable Dream Academy program founded by the late Walter Segaloff. As a cancer survivor, George was a community speaker across Hampton Roads as a member of Sister Connections of Hampton Roads along with other organizations. George loved his Silver Sneakers group which was the highlight of his week.
Viewing for George will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 7th at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the funeral service will be private. Friends may view the service on the funeral home website beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8th, at www.ohsmithandsonfuneralhome.com. Click on the obituary for George Williams and you will find a link for the video of the funeral service. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
The family would like to sincerely thank the following medical doctors for their years of sincere care, Dr, Ian Persaud and Kashmal Patel, with Jencare Medical Group and staff, Dr, Mattern, Dr. Cross, Dr. Hoefer and Dr. Harden. In addition, the family would like to thank the Kindred Hospice Care team.
The family would like to thank all of the many friends and well wishers for their prayers and calls during our bereavement. It was George's request that In lieu of flowers and gifts, that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 6, 2020.