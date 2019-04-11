|
George Morgan, 78, passed away in the arms of our Lord and Savior on April 9, 2019. A faithful Trustee at Second Baptist Church, East End in Newport News, he retired from Hampton City Schools as a Guidance Director.Left to cherish his memories is his wife of 49 years, Ethel; daughter Malon (Eddie); sons, Marcus (Rakia) and Marlo (Crystal); grandchildren, Morgan, Micah, Deja, Malia, Mckenzie, and Marlo Jr.; along with a host of extended family and friends that will miss him dearly.A celebration of Trustee Morgan's life will held 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13th at Second Baptist Church East End, 3307 Chestnut Avenue, Newport News. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home and from 12 p.m. until the hour of the service at the church on Saturday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 11, 2019