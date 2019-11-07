|
|
George N. Taswell, Jr. (also known as "Tazz") was born on July 28, 1955 in Norfolk, Virginia. He passed into his eternal rest on November 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved father, George Taswell, Sr.; grandmother, Susie Tynes; grandmother, Ethel Pierce; brother-in-law, Larry L. Perry, Sr.; and nephew, Jermaine Owens.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his beloved wife of 37 years, Robin H. Taswell; two devoted daughters, Chekesha L. Taswell, and Dr. Tivika N. Stephenson; one precious grandson whom he cherished with all of his heart, Thomas "TJ" Sykes, Jr.; his mother, Margaret E. Taswell; seven siblings, Steven Taswell, Alvin Taswell (Chaundra), Fay Taswell, Michael Taswell, Phyliss Taswell, Tasmina Dutch (Allan), and Gerard Taswell; father-in-law, Arnell Highsmith; mother-in-law, Arsenia Highsmith; sister-in-law, Debra H. Perry, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
For over 41 years, George was a highly regarded process engineer at Arconic Hampton (formerly Howmet). He was also a passionate golfer and musician. He took great pride in being a family man, and he will be greatly missed by all.
A viewing will be held at Victory Life Church located at 1741 West Queen Street in Hampton, Virginia on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a Homegoing Celebration at 11 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Poole's Funeral Home in Smithfield, Virginia. He will be laid to rest at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 7, 2019