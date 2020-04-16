|
|
George Neil, 99, LCDR, USNR, died Easter Sunday April 12, 2020, of natural causes, at home in Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach, VA.
He was born in Aldrich, Missouri to parents Roy and Loutreacy Neil. He and his brothers Noble, Layne and Sammy Neil were all veterans of World War II.
Mr. Neil is survived by his loving wife, Doris, his son, Dr. George R. Neil and wife Doreen; granddaughter Rebecca; grandson Daniel; daughter Peg; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends. His parents; sister Anna Pauline; sisters-in-law Frances and Veneta; and his brothers have all preceded him in death. He and his wife Doris enjoyed almost 79 years of married life together.
After retiring as a Lieutenant Commander from the United States Navy, Mr. Neil remained in the Naval Reserve, along with a successful career at the Equitable Life Assurance Society. After retiring from Equitable, he was employed as a financial specialist by the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority. He was an Elder in the Presbyterian Church, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, and a Life Member of the Military Officers Association and the Naval Reserve Association.
A memorial service will be held later when it is safe. His final resting place will be Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
The family deeply appreciates the great kindness of the staff and caregivers at Westminster Canterbury.
Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 16, 2020