|
|
George Patrick Welch, 94, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on April 12, 2020 at Williamsburg Landing. George was born on August 28, 1925 in Fitchburg, Mass. While a senior in high school, George enlisted in the Army Air Corps. In 1944, George trained as a radar technician on B-29 bombers at several locations in the United States. As World War II in Europe was ending, he was transferred in Fall 1945 to the Seaborne Radar School in NJ. George made three trans-Atlantic crossings in the winter of 1945-46 (not the ideal time to be at sea on the North Atlantic!) as a radar operator on the SS Eugene Hale.
George graduated from Syracuse University with a BS Degree in Management. After graduation, George worked for the Bell System for over 36 years. Most of George's career was spent at AT&T Bell Laboratories in Holmdel, NJ, where he worked as a Contracts Manager in the Purchasing Dept. until his retirement.
George met his loving wife of 59 years, Essie, at a Rum Swizzle Party in Bermuda where they later returned for their honeymoon and for several more visits. George and Essie raised their two children, Kevin and Lisa, in Lincroft and Holmdel, NJ. George was a resident of Holmdel for 24 years where he was a chairperson of the community tennis center and coached youth soccer and basketball. In 1988, George and Essie moved to Ford's Colony in Williamsburg, VA where George was active on community committees and enjoyed playing golf as a member of the Men's Golf Association. They moved to Williamsburg Landing in 2005 where George served as chairman of several community committees. George was an active parishioner of St. Bede's Catholic Church.
Everyone who had the good fortune to meet George enjoyed his quick wit and sense of humor. In his free time, he enjoyed building things out of wood and fixing anything electrical around the house. In addition to playing golf and tennis, George was an avid water skier. George loyally supported his beloved Syracuse Orangemen, New England Patriots, and Boston Celtics.
George is survived by his loving family: his wife, Essie; son, Kevin Welch (Karen) and daughter, Lisa de Groot (Peter) all of Richmond, VA; and five grandchildren; Brian (Becky), Scott (fiancée, Brooke), Kelly, Lauren and Michael.
He is predeceased by his sister, Bette, of Palm Springs, CA and his brother, Edward, of Media, PA and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the many caring employees and nursing staff at Woodhaven for their loving care of George. Interment of the ashes will be private and a funeral mass with family and friends will be held at a later date at St. Bede's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or a .
Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020