On August 19, 2019, George Richard Lovelace, Sr., peacefully entered into eternal rest. He was born in Newport News, VA on November 19, 1947 to Charlie R. and Florence O. Lovelace. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Charles R. Lovelace. He graduated from Huntington High School in 1966. Drafted into the Army in 1967, George served honorably completing one tour of duty in Vietnam. He later graduated from the Newport News Shipyard Apprentice School and served as a supervisor and apprentice instructor at the Shipyard. He retired from the Yorktown Oil Refinery with 30 years of service. George was full of life, laughter, and fun. He adored his family and friends, and enjoyed hosting family cookouts. He was heartwarming and endearing as he relived his adventures of skiing, white water rafting, boating, and bicycling with family and friends. He will be lovingly missed by all. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Gwendolyn; beloved son, George Jr. "Geeto" (Cletisha); loving daughter, Nicole Jones; devoted sister, Diane L. Jordan (Andrew); grandsons, George, III and Gabryl; granddaughter, Jazmin Powell; niece, Kimberly J. Croslin (Alton); nephews, Matthew and Brandon; and a host of loving cousins and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at Second Baptist Church East End. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home and the family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Mr. Lovelace will lie in state from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at the church on Friday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 21, 2019