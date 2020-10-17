George Robbins Packer, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born in Bladenboro, NC on January 2, 1936 to the late Eugene and Drucilla Packer, and graduating from Bladen County High School in 1954, he served 2 years in the U.S. Army as a Mechanic at Fort Bragg. He then relocated to VA where he spent 29 years at Newport News Shipbuilding as an Outside Machinist/Foreman in submarine hydraulics (X43). In 2002, he retired the same from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. George was a "Jack of all Trades" and enjoyed helping others and sharing that talent. He was a very spiritual man and attended Wythe Presbyterian Church in Hampton. He enjoyed his family time, especially that with his grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Robin Michele Smith, brothers - Reuben Thompson, Tuggle Thompson, John Packer, Adrian Packer and son-in-law Bobby Rice. Left to cherish his forever loving memory is his wife of 61 years Carolyn Packer, his children Keith Packer and Kimberly Rice, his grandchildren Ian Packer, Holly Smith and Hunter Rice, 2 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. From the family, a heartfelt thank you to both June Metcalf and James Chever for your dedication, patience, love and thoughtful care given to Robin over the years, you are truly God's blessing.



A graveside service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the Garden of Gethsemane section of Peninsula Memorial Park cemetery, 12750 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA. Peninsula Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store