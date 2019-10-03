Home

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home
George Russell Clark

George Russell Clark, age 90 of Hayes, a US Navy Veteran died at his home Sunday September 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred Ruth Clark. He is survived by a daughter, Mildred "Candy" Fraley (Charles), two sons Leidy B. Clark (Donna), George R. Clark, Jr. (Trish), one brother, Tom Clark, sister, Vera Minto, 23 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Saturday October 5, 2019 from 4:00 until 5:30 pm at Hogg Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. In our loved one's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Walter Reed Hospice, 7358 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 3, 2019
