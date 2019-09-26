Home

R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton
245 South Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA 23669
757-723-3191
George Liakos
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church
230 33rd St.
Newport News, VA
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church
230 33rd St.
Newport News, VA
George S. Liakos


1921 - 2019
George S. Liakos Obituary
George S. Liakos, Master Sergeant U.S. Army Retired, passed away peacefully at his home on September 21, 2019. Born on August 19, 1921, to the late Louis Liakos and Elsie (Korn) Liakos in Brooklyn, NY, and raised in Queens, NY, he joined the U.S. Army in 1940. He served in World War II and the Korean War, with a tour in Japan, 2 tours in Korea, and his first and last tours in France.

Following his retirement from the Army, George worked with Deepsea Ventures and Sonat Marine until his second retirement in 1987.

George was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Agnes "Aileen" (Hillis) Liakos; his brother Stephen Liakos; three sons-in-law; and a great grandson. He is survived by his thirteen children: George Liakos (Gayle), Mary Joyner (Tom), Patricia Amburgey, Barbara Langley, Kathleen Ames (Bill), Janet Dudley (David), Suzanne Ellis, Thomas Liakos (Roxanne), Margaret Manus (T.G.), Louis Liakos (Michelle), Aggie Criner (Robert), Virginia Staley (David), and Christopher Liakos, our Father's primary care giver for the past 13 years. He is also survived by 29 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law Ann Marie Liakos and Sheila Hillis, both of FL, and a host of nieces and nephews across the country.

The family would also like to acknowledge George's best friend, Bob Stewart. They met at LAFB as two widowers and developed a friendship, meeting daily for coffee that has spanned the last fifteen years.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church on Saturday, September 28 at 12 Noon. The family will receive friends prior to mass from 11:00-11:45 a.m. A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 230 33rd St., Newport News, VA 23607.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 26, 2019
