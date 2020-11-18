George Stanley "Stan" Mitchell, Jr. MD, age 94 of Newport News, died peacefully at his beloved home on November 13, 2020. Family members and caregivers were at his bedside.
Stan was born in Fairbury, Nebraska on July 26, 1926 to George S. and Ernestine M. Mitchell. He graduated from Murphy High School in Mobile, AL in 1944. Stan served in the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps, as Pharmacist Mate 2nd Class from 1944-46. He graduated from Duke University in 1950 with a B.A. in Chemistry. He received his MD degree at Medical College of VA in 1954 and completed his internship year at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in 1955.
Stan was a strong patriot; he valued the American flag and prayed daily for troops in service to their country. Stan was in the Naval Reserve as Pharmacist Mate 2nd Class 1946-1950; Ensign in Hospital Corps, 1951-1954; and Lieutenant in Medical Corps, 1954-1955.
Practicing family medicine was his pride and joy. Stan first entered family practice in 1955 with Dr. G.C. Amory in historic Hilton Village of Newport News. He later moved to Ivy Farms Family Practice in partnership with Dr. Henry Ware. In 1971, Stan left private practice to become the Director of the Riverside Hospital Family Practice Residency Program. In this position he combined his love of medicine with his love of teaching. In 1991, he became the Geriatrics Director of the residency program and retired in 1995. Stan was Director of Patient Care Services at Peninsula Health Center from 1971-1988. He served as the Medical Director of Riverside Regional Convalescent Center from 1973 to 1994. He was Medical Director for Virginia Health Services from 1964 until his retirement.
Stan was Chief of Staff, Riverside Hospital in 1965; Assistant State Medical Examiner for Newport News 1957-2005. He served as President of the VA Academy of Family Physicians from 1984-85, and as a Board member 1962-64 & 1979-86. He was Past President for Peninsula Heart Association
and for Hampton Roads Academy of Family Practice. He was a Charter Member of the American Board of Family Medicine and a Charter Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Stan was an active member of Hidenwood Presbyterian Church. He served as Elder and Stephen Minister; he created and delivered children's sermons and enjoyed Sunday school. Stan supported the church faithfully and generously as a servant/leader.
As an only child, Stan enjoyed being the center of attention. He was naturally confident and welcomed leadership positions, public speaking opportunities, and political debates with friends. He was a voracious reader of newspapers, history, Christian studies, novels, biographies, and sailing adventures. Travel tours to Alaska, New Zealand, and Antarctica fed his love of learning. Sailing his 36 ft. "Ultimo" with his crew, up and down the east coast, or to Bermuda and back, brought joy. He enjoyed the local symphony, big bands and dancing the jitterbug. Stan wore bow ties and dapper caps, enjoyed an occasional dark (not sissy) beer, his cottage on the Severn River, wine and cheese parties with his residents. He loved life and his type A personality kept his "bucket list" full to over-flowing.
Stan is preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Connie Green Mitchell, who died on August 23, 2020. He is survived by his three children – Julie Mitchell Mabe (Don) of Beaufort, SC, Jodie Mitchell Bayne of Newport News, and George Stanley "Mitch" Mitchell, III (Marty) of Midlothian, VA; five grandchildren - Matthew Mitchell Mabe (Erica) of Atlanta, Laura Mabe Gardner (Dave) of Raleigh, Jessie Bayne McDougal (Ryan) of Newport News, Erin Mitchell (Jackie) of Richmond, VA, and Hunter Mitchell of Richmond, VA; and five great-grandchildren – Stella and Mason Mabe, Bennett and Brooks Gardner, and Sawyer McDougal. Stan is survived by Anne Burton Mitchell of Newport News, his "stepmom" and wife of the late George Stanley Mitchell, Sr.
The family wishes to acknowledge the contributions of the nursing and support staffs of The Huntington, The Newport and James River Convalescent Centers, Home Instead, Riverside Regional Medical Center, and Virginia Health Services Hospice. Praise, love, and appreciation to Barbara Brown for years of weekday care and to Cheryl Cochran for making such a difference in Stan's quality of life and the life of his family.
A private graveside service will be held due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stan's memory may be made to Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, 414 Hiden Blvd., Newport News, VA 23606. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.