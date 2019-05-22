Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway
Shacklefords, VA 23156
804-785–3342
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hodges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George T. Hodges

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George T. Hodges Obituary
George Thomas Hodges "Pee Wee" "Tap" passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019. He was born July 21, 1925, in Saluda, to the late Delaware 'Dellie" and Florence Hodges. He leaves to mourn: his wife of seventy years, Schreinaer B. Hodges; children, Schreinaer Violet Hodges of Hampton, Sadye of Newport News, Kay of Saluda, George of Saluda and Jonathan (Jackie) of Delaware; ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; two sisters, Cornelia Miller and Fannie Ruffin (Earl) of Philadelphia, Pa.; two brothers, Elmore of Saluda and Norman (Hortense) of Philadelphia, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Harriett Hodges of Philadelphia, Pa., Patricia Burnett of Saluda, Ruth Chapman (Donald) of Saluda and Anna Burnett of Saluda; brothers-in-law, Wayne Burnett (Jessica) of Philadelphia, Pa., Douglas Burnett (Diane) of Hampton and Matthew Burnett (Brenda) of Saluda as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. The funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church 317 Town Bridge Road, Saluda. Interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. Service of comfort by J.K. Redmond Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now