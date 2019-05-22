George Thomas Hodges "Pee Wee" "Tap" passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019. He was born July 21, 1925, in Saluda, to the late Delaware 'Dellie" and Florence Hodges. He leaves to mourn: his wife of seventy years, Schreinaer B. Hodges; children, Schreinaer Violet Hodges of Hampton, Sadye of Newport News, Kay of Saluda, George of Saluda and Jonathan (Jackie) of Delaware; ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; two sisters, Cornelia Miller and Fannie Ruffin (Earl) of Philadelphia, Pa.; two brothers, Elmore of Saluda and Norman (Hortense) of Philadelphia, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Harriett Hodges of Philadelphia, Pa., Patricia Burnett of Saluda, Ruth Chapman (Donald) of Saluda and Anna Burnett of Saluda; brothers-in-law, Wayne Burnett (Jessica) of Philadelphia, Pa., Douglas Burnett (Diane) of Hampton and Matthew Burnett (Brenda) of Saluda as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. The funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church 317 Town Bridge Road, Saluda. Interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. Service of comfort by J.K. Redmond Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary