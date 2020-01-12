|
|
George W. "Bill" Crowley died Saturday, December 21 at his home in Warwick Forest Retirement Community.
Born in Baltimore, MD, he resided in Newport News for the past 48 years. He enlisted in the Army in 1942 and served as a medic in WWII. After the war he returned to Baltimore County and married Lorraine Walton in 1947. He found work with Bendix in Townson MD and in 1970 relocated the family to Newport News, VA to set up the new production line in Denbigh. He remained with the company through several name changes until he retired in 1987. Bill was a Boy Scout leader, enjoyed golf and was a wicked card player. He served on the parish council of St Jerome's Catholic Church and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, Walter Pollard Council #5480. Along with Lorraine, he served as a volunteer at Mary Immaculate Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lorraine and his daughter, Kathleen O'Brien. He is survived by his children: James Crowley, Thomas Crowley, Eileen Crowley, and Shelia McCalla as well as 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church with a Chalice Service beginning at 10:30. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 12, 2020