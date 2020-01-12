Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE CROWLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE W. "BILL" CROWLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE W. "BILL" CROWLEY Obituary
George W. "Bill" Crowley died Saturday, December 21 at his home in Warwick Forest Retirement Community.

Born in Baltimore, MD, he resided in Newport News for the past 48 years. He enlisted in the Army in 1942 and served as a medic in WWII. After the war he returned to Baltimore County and married Lorraine Walton in 1947. He found work with Bendix in Townson MD and in 1970 relocated the family to Newport News, VA to set up the new production line in Denbigh. He remained with the company through several name changes until he retired in 1987. Bill was a Boy Scout leader, enjoyed golf and was a wicked card player. He served on the parish council of St Jerome's Catholic Church and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, Walter Pollard Council #5480. Along with Lorraine, he served as a volunteer at Mary Immaculate Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lorraine and his daughter, Kathleen O'Brien. He is survived by his children: James Crowley, Thomas Crowley, Eileen Crowley, and Shelia McCalla as well as 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church with a Chalice Service beginning at 10:30. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -