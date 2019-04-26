George was the third oldest of six siblings. He came from a very humble background. He Joined the Army two days before his 17th Birthday in 1948. He served in both the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. While stationed in Japan, he met and married the love of his life Ryoko Tamagawa in 1955. They were together for almost 56 years before her death in 2011. George earned the Bronze Star for "exceptionally meritorious service" while stationed in Vietnam in 1969. After he retired from the Army in December 1969 he worked as a Job Corp Counselor for the Virginia Employment Commission until he fully retired in 1994. He was an extremely loyal husband and devoted to his wife Rio who owned and operated a beauty salon in the Buckroe area for almost 40 years. She was his "baby-san". The family would like to thank Jodie Powell and Marilyn Burney.He is survived by his children Jenny Cooper of Hawaii and Harry Hiram Harris of Portland, Oregon. A graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1PM. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary