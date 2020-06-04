George W. McCadden, Sr. was born to Willie and Annie McCadden on December 23, 1929 in Lawrenceville, VA. and passed on May 29, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents; his siblings, Bessie Blackwell, Delia Drumgold, Roosevelt McCadden, Robert McCadden, Arthur McCadden; his son, Keith D. McCadden; and special nephews Leon Hamlett and James Drumgold.Mr. McCadden attended St. Paul's College for two years and moved to Norfolk in 1950 to work as a mason. Due to racial inequality in the union, he started his own company, G & V Masonry in 1962. As the company grew, the business expanded from masonry to general contracting and the company name was changed to G & V General Contractors. The company's handiwork is evident throughout Hampton Roads, from churches, residential housing complexes to various projects on federal installations.Through the years, Mr. McCadden mentored many employees and friends who became successful contractors. Three of his sons were employed in the business and went on to have their own successful construction businesses. He was an active member of Tidewater Area Business Contractors' Association and National Black Contractors' Association. Mr. McCadden's company was recognized as the 1984 Small Business of the year, by the Small Business Administration. The entrepreneurship bug was not limited to his sons, as one daughter owns and operates a car wash in Norfolk.Mr. McCadden loved to fish and instilled a love of fishing in his children. On a cruise to Alaska, he caught the largest salmon of all fishing guests. He was a football and basketball enthusiast and travelled the US to attend college and professional games and tournaments. In 2014, he and his family celebrated his 85th surprise birthday courtside at the Barclay Center for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets game. He was able to see Lebron James "up close and personal." Also in attendance were JayZ, Beyoncé, Prince William and Princess Catherine. Mr. McCadden was an avid NSU and St. Paul's College fan, and attended every CIAA basketball tournament until his mobility prevented his attendance. He then attended MEAC basketball tournaments through 2019.Mr. McCadden loved to travel with his family visiting Disneyland, SeaWorld, the San Diego Zoo and many other places the children learned about on Nickelodeon. In the last quarter of 2019, he travelled to the Berkshires, Outer Banks, and Aruba. He had an uncanny ability to remember minute things about places he traveled to and would reminisce about these much later in time, when others failed to remember.He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Portsmouth, VA. and until his health prevented, an active member of the Building Committee. Mr. McCadden was a supporter of youth activities and the Sunday School Foodbank and could always be counted upon for financial support.He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carolyn Abron-McCadden, six children, Brenda Johnson (Larry), George McCadden, Jr. (Becky), Michellene Savage-Williams (Dennis), Willie McCadden, Cathleen Benjamin (Brian) and William McCadden. He is survived by one brother, Emmett McCadden; in-laws, Paul and Hazel Smith, Lilia Abron, Mark and Erness Hill, and Sandra Robinson; six nieces, including family matriarch, Victoria Putney, and two nephews; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and thirteen great- great grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of other family and friends.Viewing is Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 4pm - 7pm at Fisher Funeral Home, 1520 Effingham St., Portsmouth, VA.He will be entombed in Roosevelt Memorial Gardens on Friday, June 5, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time as health and safety precautions permit.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to 100 Black Men, Virginia Peninsula Chapter, P.O. Box 2400, Newport News, Virginia 23609 for their youth mentoring and scholarship programs.Additionally, the family would like to thank all who visited, called, prayed and/or sent expressions of love. We also want to thank his physicians, Chesapeake Regional Health Care Hospital, Home Care and Hospice and Sentara Rehabilitation employees for the care they provided. We extend special thanks to home caregivers, Ms. Cynthia Smith and Ms. Lessie Alston.