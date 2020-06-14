George Washington Pitt Sr., 85 was peacefully called home on June 11, 2020 at Commonwealth Assisted Living Home, Richmond, VA. He was born on November 18, 1934 in Enfield, NC to the Late Ronnie and Ethel Clanton (Pitt), where he grew up. Later he ventured out on his own and moved to Hampton, VA, where he met and married his late wife Madeline Parker of 60 years and raised his family.



He worked for the city of Hampton for over 40 years and eventually started his own janitorial and yard service. He enjoyed watching football, listening to Sam Cook records and eating his sweets.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, his sister Ruth Bailey and Brother Bill Pitt. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children Iretta Parker, Debra Small (John), Sharon Moses, George Pitt Jr. (Rona), Anthony Pitt, and Shantelle Jones (Larry), 20 Grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 7 great great -grand children and a host of nieces , nephews, and cousins. He will always be remembered for his hard work and generous giving.



Viewing will be held Tuesday June 16, 2020 from 2 pm- 6 pm at funeral home. Service will be held Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 11 am @ Nickelson-Cummings F.H. Interment will follow immediately at Hampton Memorial Gardens.



