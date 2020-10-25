1/1
GEORGE WILLIAM "BILLY" COLEMAN Jr.
"Billy" Coleman, Jr., 88, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Billy was a graduate of Warwick High School, served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and went to work for the family business, Peninsula Supply Lumber as a salesman. After retirement, he worked for Riverside Lab. He was a member of New Covenant Church and the Hampton Roads Exchange Club. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karolyn K. Coleman; his children, George W. Coleman, III, Christian Coleman, Eames Coleman, Randy Gary and Susan Booker; his sister, Ann Huskey and several grandchildren. A private family Graveside Service was held at Peninsula Memorial Park. Donations in Billy's name may be made to New Covenant Church, 1079 Big Bethel Rd., Hampton, VA 23666. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Weymouth Funeral Home
October 22, 2020
Dear Coleman family I'm very sorry for your loss, and I pray he is at peace in Heaven. God Bless. Susan has been a friend for many years, Joan Dery.

Joan A Dery
