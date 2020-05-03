George Wilson Tinsley, Sr. passed away at 88 years old on March 28th, 2020, at his home in Williamsburg, VA, surrounded by his family. George was a graduate of Glen Allen High School in Henrico County and was voted "All American" for football during his Junior and Senior years. George attended The University of Virginia for three years, as well as served in the United States Army for two years. George was the first golf pro at the Golden Horseshoe Golf Course in Williamsburg, VA, where he had the opportunity to work and entertain dignitaries such as President Lyndon B. Johnson, Secretary of State Dean Rusk, Governor and Senator Charles "Chuck" Robb, and Senator Pickle. George also played with multiple golf greats, such as Gary Player, Bruce Devlin, and Bill Calfee, as well as golf legends, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. George worked as "head professional" golfing instructor at Hermitage Country Club in Richmond, VA and the Williamsburg National Golf Course. During George's golf career, his love for the water took him up and down the inland waterway delivering yachts, which was something he enjoyed doing with his spare time.



George was preceded in death by his parents George Raywood and Pearl Booker Tinsley and his sister Tina Cooke. George is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Janet. He is also survived by his son George Wilson Tinsley, Jr., and his wife Mary Lee, Special niece Mary Katherine Schumaker, grandchildren Ryan and Maria, great-grandchildren Angelina, May Lynn, and Zander of St. Augustine, FL, step-grandchildren Lorraine and Tim Chapman, William "Billy" Miller, Josh and Mikalia Miller, step-great-grandchildren Liam and Mia Chapman and Riley Rose Miller, nephew Frank and Karen Cooke, niece Ardelle and Lee Forabus and Debbie Tilghman. Services to celebrate the life of George will be announced and held at a later date.



