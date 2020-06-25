Georgia Holt passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer. Georgia is survived by her siblings; Kathleen Robins, Laura Conley, John Holt, and Stephen Holt. A memorial service will be held at 5 pm on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home in West Point, Va, with the family receiving friends for one hour prior to the service. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 25, 2020.