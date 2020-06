Georgia Holt passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer. Georgia is survived by her siblings; Kathleen Robins, Laura Conley, John Holt, and Stephen Holt. A memorial service will be held at 5 pm on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home in West Point, Va, with the family receiving friends for one hour prior to the service. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com