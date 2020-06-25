Georgia Ahlene Holt
Georgia Holt passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer. Georgia is survived by her siblings; Kathleen Robins, Laura Conley, John Holt, and Stephen Holt. A memorial service will be held at 5 pm on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home in West Point, Va, with the family receiving friends for one hour prior to the service. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
JUN
26
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
