Georgia I. Rodgers, age 90, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was a native of Hampton and a life-long resident of the Peninsula. Georgia was of the Baptist faith.She is preceded in death by her husband, Grover Vance Rodgers, Sr.; sons, Grover Vance Rodgers, Jr. and John Kelly Rodgers; parents, Effie and George Wyatt, Sr.; three sisters, Mary, Barbara and Shirley; and one brother, George. Georgia is survived by her three daughters, Lisa Ellis, Pamela Rodgers and Joan Carter; two sons, George Rodgers and Wesley Rodgers; numerous grandchildren; two sisters, Gloria W. Jones and Anne Walloch; two brothers, Robert Wyatt and Herbert Wyatt; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Gladys and Daniel.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics, 184 Business Park Dr #202, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 (give.specialolympics.org/virginia).
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 30, 2019