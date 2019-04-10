Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Georgie Dunston Obituary
Georgie Berniece Dunston died at the age of 90, April 8, 2019. Berniece was a native of Gloucester and attended Achilles High School, retiring from the Virginia Department of Aviation. Berniece had a flair for style and dress. She loved the beach, cooking, flower arranging and shopping. Parents, Edwin Dunston, Sr, Zelda Marie Dunston and a brother Pete Dunston preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Elwood E. Dunston, 2 sons, Tom E. Dunston (Betty), Dale Dunston, a daughter Paula Cottee (Randy), 5 grandchildren Michael E. Dunston, Melissa C. Reagan, Laura Cottee, Evan Dunston, Auston Cottee, 2 great-grandchildren Easton Bowen, Fisher Dunston, 2 brothers, Mitchell Dunston (Barbara Jean), Donald Dunston, and uncle Wilbur Rowe. A funeral service conducted by Reverend Chris McMillan will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Mathews Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 723, Mathews, VA 23109 or Providence Baptist Church, 3501 Providence Road, Hayes, VA 23072.Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 10, 2019
