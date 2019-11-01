Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald A. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald A. Johnson Obituary
Gerald Anthony Johnson, 56, longtime resident of Newport News, answered the Lord's call with faith and dignity on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Robert F. Johnson, Sr.; mother, Clara J. Johnson; and sister, Linda J. Allen. Gerald leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Robert F. Johnson, II; sister, Barbara J. Morgan; brother in law, Walter Allen; aunt, Catherine B. Davidson, nephews, E. Andre Morgan and Jonathan R. Morgan; nieces, Angela D. Allen and Briana R. Morgan; great nephew, Sharrod Allen; and a host of cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at O.H. Smith and Son Funeral Home Chapel, 3009 Chestnut Ave., Newport News, VA 23607. Viewing will be Friday, November 1, 2019, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For many years he was employed by the City of Newport News in the Parks and Recreation Department. He will be greatly missed by his family, many friends and many caretakers.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -