|
|
Gerald Anthony Johnson, 56, longtime resident of Newport News, answered the Lord's call with faith and dignity on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Robert F. Johnson, Sr.; mother, Clara J. Johnson; and sister, Linda J. Allen. Gerald leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Robert F. Johnson, II; sister, Barbara J. Morgan; brother in law, Walter Allen; aunt, Catherine B. Davidson, nephews, E. Andre Morgan and Jonathan R. Morgan; nieces, Angela D. Allen and Briana R. Morgan; great nephew, Sharrod Allen; and a host of cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at O.H. Smith and Son Funeral Home Chapel, 3009 Chestnut Ave., Newport News, VA 23607. Viewing will be Friday, November 1, 2019, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For many years he was employed by the City of Newport News in the Parks and Recreation Department. He will be greatly missed by his family, many friends and many caretakers.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2019