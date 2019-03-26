Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Gerald Burks
Gerald Edward Burks

Gerald Edward Burks Obituary
Gerald Edward "Jerry" Burks departed this life for his heavenly reward on March 21, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife, Terry, and his mother, Lois Burks Davis, both of Hampton; daughter Stephanie Sarris (Jim) and grandson, Zachary of Smithfield; and daughter Margaret Ann Frazier (Michael) of Leesburg, VA. He is also survived and cherished by extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father W.R. "Dick" Burks and his sister Mary "Kay" McCormick.The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Hampton. Immediately following at 2:00 pm, Jerry's life will be celebrated.Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton, 757-723-3191. An extended obituary can be viewed at www.rhaydensmith.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 26, 2019
