Gerald Everette Paxton, 79, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Gerald was born and raised in the mountains of Canton, NC. He served in the Air Force and met and married the love of his life, Margie, while stationed in Roanoke Rapids, NC. They relocated to Hampton Roads in 1964, where he lived for the remainder of his life.
Gerald worked hard to provide for his family, with a career at Newport News Shipbuilding spanning 35 years. He supplemented his income working for Riggins Co. and as an independent welding contractor.
Gerald was an inventor and held two welding patents. As a young man, Gerald loved wildlife, hunting and fishing. He adopted a squirrel he named "Shorty" whose nest was an old pair of jeans with knots tied in the legs. For his children, "Shorty" was the stuff of legends, and every squirrel on Earth was referred to as "Shorty".
Early in his marriage, Margie was diagnosed with Rhematoid Arthritis, so by necessity Gerald pursued interests closer to home, including woodworking, whatever craft Margie dreamed up, and with the advent of the personal computer, aspiring to become a "computer genius".
He was a member of Providence Free Will Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Susan Barba; son, Jerry Paxton and wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Allen Paxton and Alicia Barba; two great-granddaughters; sisters, Brenda Hicks; Sharon Jackson and husband, Tony; and a host of other beloved family members. He is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Margie Ferguson Paxton; his parents, Erma Rolland and Judson Paxton Jr.; and grandsons, Benjamin and Jacob Paxton.
The family will receive friends 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 30 at Parkview Baptist Church, 604 Hilton Blvd., Newport News, VA, 23605 with a celebration of life service to begin at 1:00 pm at the church. Entombment with honors rendered by the U.S. Air Force will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park.
Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 29, 2019