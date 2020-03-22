Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Blvd.
Newport News, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Blvd.
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Barger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Frank Barger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Frank Barger Obituary
Gerald Frank Barger, of Yorktown, Virginia passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the age of 74. He is survived by his spouse, Jean Barger.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 27 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601.

A funeral service will be held for the family on Saturday, March 28 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Guests may participate in the service by going to www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/video. Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -