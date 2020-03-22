|
Gerald Frank Barger, of Yorktown, Virginia passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the age of 74. He is survived by his spouse, Jean Barger.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 27 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601.
A funeral service will be held for the family on Saturday, March 28 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Guests may participate in the service by going to www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/video. Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020