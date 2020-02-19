Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
View Map

Gerald G. "Jerry" Keller III


1954 - 2020
Gerald G. "Jerry" Keller III Obituary
Jerry Keller, age 65, of Hampton, Virginia unexpectantly passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 surrounded by family. Jerry was born on September 28, 1954 in the District of Columbia to Anne Pearman Keller and Gerald Governor Keller Jr.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cindy; daughter Ashley (Josh); grandson Keller James; parents, Anne and Jerry Jr; brother, Kenny (Rhonda) and sister Cathy (Art) and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend to many. He spent over 40 years dedicated to ship repair work and retired in December 2016 from General Dynamics NASSCO Norfolk. He loved gardening, going to the beach, watching sports, and most importantly being with family. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

A service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday February 22, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park's Chapel Mausoleum 2251 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A gathering will be held after the service at his home.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2020
