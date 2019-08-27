|
Gerald Graham Wilkins, "GG," 81, of Williamsburg, passed away on August 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Lester and Gladys Wilkins; his sister, Dixie Broughton; and his brother, Paul Keith Wilkins.
GG was a self-employed real estate entrepreneur. He was a car enthusiast and antique collector. He also enjoyed traveling and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Richardson Wilkins; son, Gerry (Tara) Wilkins; daughter, Kimberly Ackerman; grandchildren, Megan (Steadman) Knight, Chelsea Wilkins, Justin Ackerman, and Hunter Ackerman; great-grandchild, Wyatt Knight; sister, Joyce Robbins; and two nephews, Skip and Joe Robbins.
The family will receive friends at 12:00PM on Thursday, August 29 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, where services will follow at 1:00PM. Private interment will take place at Peninsula Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in GG's honor to the , 6350 Center Dr., Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502, . Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 27, 2019