Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Visitation at Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Service at Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Gerald Graham Wilkins Obituary
Gerald Graham Wilkins, "GG," 81, of Williamsburg, passed away on August 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Lester and Gladys Wilkins; his sister, Dixie Broughton; and his brother, Paul Keith Wilkins.

GG was a self-employed real estate entrepreneur. He was a car enthusiast and antique collector. He also enjoyed traveling and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Richardson Wilkins; son, Gerry (Tara) Wilkins; daughter, Kimberly Ackerman; grandchildren, Megan (Steadman) Knight, Chelsea Wilkins, Justin Ackerman, and Hunter Ackerman; great-grandchild, Wyatt Knight; sister, Joyce Robbins; and two nephews, Skip and Joe Robbins.

The family will receive friends at 12:00PM on Thursday, August 29 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, where services will follow at 1:00PM. Private interment will take place at Peninsula Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in GG's honor to the , 6350 Center Dr., Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502, . Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 27, 2019
