Gerald L. Ballantyne Jr., 89, of Hartfield, VA passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, March 28, surrounded by those who loved him most, his family. He is preceded in death by his one true love and wife of 60 years, Lois, his mother and father, Rose and Gerald Sr., and his best friend Harrold "Pick" Richardson. He is survived by his three sons, Jerry (Elva), Wayne (Brenda), and Glenn (Tammy), three granddaughters, Maggie, Lindsey, and Mollie, two great-grandsons, Preslee and Puller, his wonderful care-giver, Gina Armstead Atkins, and his best friend, life line, and girl, his Yorkie, Hattie Grace. Gerald was a true Southern Gentleman who always wore a Stetson cowboy hat on his head and a grin on his face. Despite being born and spending his first few years of life in Columbus, Ohio, Middlesex County, Virginia laid deep in his heart and was his home. He had a love of history, antiques, and auctioneering that was instilled in him by his father and his home here in Virginia, Wilton Farm. Gerald and Lois enjoyed a life together of traveling up and down the East Coast buying and selling antiques. He lived a humble and selfless life of honesty, integrity, and love. Gerald was a member of Lower United Methodist Church, and he was a true pillar in the community by being a friend to many and always helping those in need. The family will receive friends and visitors on Sunday, March 31st, at Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home in Saluda from 6-8 PM, and a graveside service will be held Monday, April 1st, at Lower United Methodist Church in Hartfield at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Middlesex Pet Friends for Life at P.O. Box 145, Saluda, VA 23149. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2019