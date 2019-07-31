|
Shacklefords - Gerald Lester Purnell, beloved husband of Florence Purnell, father of Crystal R. Purnell and Forrest E. Cotman Jr. and brother of Charles Purnell (Linda), passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. The funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Angel View Baptist Church, Lanexa. Interment in the church cemetery. The viewing will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the church. Service of comfort by J.K. Redmond Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019