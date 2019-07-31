Home

J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway
Shacklefords, VA 23156
804-785–3342
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Angel View Baptist Church
Lanexa, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Angel View Baptist Church
Lanexa, VA
Gerald L. Purnell Obituary
Shacklefords - Gerald Lester Purnell, beloved husband of Florence Purnell, father of Crystal R. Purnell and Forrest E. Cotman Jr. and brother of Charles Purnell (Linda), passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. The funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Angel View Baptist Church, Lanexa. Interment in the church cemetery. The viewing will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the church. Service of comfort by J.K. Redmond Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
