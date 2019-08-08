|
|
Lieutenant Commander Gerald L. Ranes, a longtime resident of Yorktown, Virginia left us on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, to be reunited with his parents, Charles T. Ranes and Martha Liles Ranes, after a year-long battle with cancer.
Jerry was born on June 8, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan. He served in the Coast Guard for 23 years protecting the shores of Alaska, Hawaii, and many other parts of the country. After leaving the service, he worked for American Bureau of Shipping, where he continued his travels and made countless friends. Jerry loved to play golf, especially with his family. He also loved to travel, his favorite destination being The Big Island of Hawaii where he, his wife Sue, and much of their family vacationed for many years. He also enjoyed taking cruises with Sue, their most recent adventure being earlier this year in the Mediterranean.
To cherish his memory, Jerry leaves his loving wife, Sue "Honey"; brothers, Robert (Marilyn), and Charles T. Ranes; and daughters, Jeri Lee Jordan (Rusty), and Sheri Mouring. From his second family, Tammy Geuin Smith, Jim Geuin (Debbie), and Julia Geuin Armstrong (Patrick). In addition, he leaves twelve wonderful grandchildren, eleven precious great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
"I will miss my best friend, my love, and my partner." (Sue Ranes)
In lieu of flowers, a friendly donation to the or the S.P.C.A. would be nice.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. Jerry would love for his friends to dress Hawaiian attire if practical.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019