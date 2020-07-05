On June 29, 2020, Gerald "Chip" M. Chiappazzi, 74, of Yorktown, VA, entered Heaven surrounded in love by his family at home. He was born August 24, 1945, in Erie PA, the son of the late Joseph and Lena (Mattioli) Chiappazzi. Chip graduated in 1964 from McDowell High School and soon after enlisted in the United States Navy where he served our country for 20 years. After his retirement from the Navy as a YNC(SS), he worked with several engineering staffing firms, the City of Newport News Police Department and the FBI in Norfolk VA.Chip was a member of many service organizations including the U.S Submarine Veterans Inc. Hampton Roads Base, American Legion Post 25, and the Fleet Reserve Association 172, where he served as past President and Manager.He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mrs. John (Rosemary) Wilson, Molin IL, Mrs. Joseph (Joyce) Serafini, Erie PA, and Mrs. Bruce (Kristine) Kravis, Green Bay WI. His survivors include his wife and soulmate of 52 years, Margaret (Sally) Chiappazzi, two children, Joe and (Darcey Powers) Chiappazzi of Poquoson VA, and Gina (Chiappazzi) and Jay Roberts of Yorktown VA, and five grandchildren, Maggie, Martha, and Joseph Chiappazzi, and Jake and Gracie Roberts. Chip is also survived by his sister, Mrs. Richard (Marilyn) Gebhardt of Erie, PA, as well as many nieces, nephews, dear friends, and shipmates.Chip loved life, his family, and his country and will be missed but always remembered. A special thank you goes out to Heartland Hospice, The Henrico Doctors Hospital, Dr. Hiotellis of TPMG, Dr. Gretes, and Dr. Miller of Riverside Hospital for all their loving care and compassion. Also, a heartfelt sending of love and appreciation goes out to lifelong friends Gary and Laura Watson, John and Cindy Frankenburg, and A.J. and Micky.The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 9, from 5:00–6:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601, with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held on Friday, July 10, at 11:00 a.m., with military honors, at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd. Suffolk, VA 23434. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.In lieu of flowers, donations on Gerald M. Chiappazzi's behalf may be made to the Philippi Freedom Ministry, P.O. Box 552, Chesterfield, MO 63006.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.