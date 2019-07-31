Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church
2109 Seaford Road
Seaford, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
2109 Seaford Road
Seaford, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Ray Hopkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Ray Hopkins Obituary
Seaford, Va. – Gerald Ray Hopkins, 94, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Gerald Ray was a native of Poquoson and the son of the late Guy David Hopkins and Inez Carmines Hopkins. He had been a Seaford resident since 1946. He graduated from Poquoson High School in 1942 and attended Campbell College. He worked as a waterman on the Chesapeake Bay before working at the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown for 32 years and retiring in 1989. He was an active member of Zion United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 73 years Rose Marie (DeAlba) Hopkins, his children, Joyce Hopkins Wilburn and her husband Joseph A. (Jack) Wilburn, Jr. of Yorktown, Anne Claire Hopkins Conner and her husband Darron of Seaford, Kevin Ray Hopkins and his wife Sarah of Los Angeles, CA. and David C. (Chris) Hopkins and his wife Anna May of Seaford. He adored his 8 grandchildren Christine DeAlba (Dee Dee) Matthews, Gerald A. (Gerry) Hopkins, Ronald (RJ) Collier, Jr., Amber Wilburn Giampa, Jaclyn Wilburn Ramsey, Wesley Marie Collier, Anne Mills Conner and Davis Scott Conner and his 5 great grandchildren Ashton Marie Ramsey, Olivia Grace Ramsey and Miles, Easton and Cole Matthews. He is also survived by his sisters, Joyce Jordan, Madelin Morrison and Carolyn Graham and preceded in death by his sister Marjorie Jones.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Zion United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Zion United Methodist Church with Rev. David Magruder and Rev. Joe Carson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery followed by a reception in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 2109 Seaford Road, Seaford, Va. 23696. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.
Published in Daily Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now