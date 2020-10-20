1/1
Gerald Wayne Prevette Sr.
Gerald Wayne Prevette, Sr., 76, a native of Winston-Salem, N.C. and resident of Hampton for over 60 years, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 in his home.

Gerald retired in Spring of 2008 as a HVAC Technician.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda. He is survived by son, Wayne and his wife, Tammi; two daughters, Gail and Amy and her husband, Eddie; five grandchildren, Brittany, Nikki, Jessica, Tyler, Katie; three great-grandchildren, Everleigh, Audie, Millie; two brothers, Bobby and Lee; two sisters, Frances and Betty.

The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. A Celebration of Gerald's life will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the funeral home with entombment to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.


Published in Daily Press on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
OCT
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
