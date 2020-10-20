Gerald Wayne Prevette, Sr., 76, a native of Winston-Salem, N.C. and resident of Hampton for over 60 years, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 in his home.
Gerald retired in Spring of 2008 as a HVAC Technician.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda. He is survived by son, Wayne and his wife, Tammi; two daughters, Gail and Amy and her husband, Eddie; five grandchildren, Brittany, Nikki, Jessica, Tyler, Katie; three great-grandchildren, Everleigh, Audie, Millie; two brothers, Bobby and Lee; two sisters, Frances and Betty.
The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. A Celebration of Gerald's life will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the funeral home with entombment to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
