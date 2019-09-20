|
Mrs. Geraldine "Gerry" Cheek, mother of Ms. Marva Cheek- Fulp and Mr. Brian " Cheeko" Cheek, a Retired Educator from Newport News Public Schools and a member of Third Baptist Church Hampton, VA. transitioned Saturday, Sept. 14th at Sentara Careplex Hospital Hampton, VA. A wake service will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20th at Third Baptist Church of Hampton, 1214 Victoria Blvd Hampton, VA. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21st at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road Hampton, Virginia by Rev. John F. Kenney. Entombment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. It is the desire of the Fulp -Cheek family that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers. The family of the late Mrs. Geraldine Cheek has entrusted her final care to the staff at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers all consideration to honor our dear mother shall be to support the "Williamsburg Peninsula Chapter NC A&T State Univ. Memorial Scholarship" c/o Hubert Wagstaff, 4 Admiral Court Hampton, Va. 23669. This scholarship is in support of the late Col. Fleming A. Cheek.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 20, 2019