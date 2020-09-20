Geraldine Holloway Sturdivant, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was a 1968 graduate of Carver High School. She retired from the Newport News Public Schools Transportation Department and was currently delivering Meals on Wheels. She is survived by her husband of forty-four years, Wendell Sturdivant, Sr., two daughters, Rita Holloway and Shonda Sturdivant, one son, Wendell Sturdivant, Jr., six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two brothers, three sisters, and other family members and friends. The viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Home. The Homegoing Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. Entombment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.



