Geraldine Holloway Sturdivant
Geraldine Holloway Sturdivant, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was a 1968 graduate of Carver High School. She retired from the Newport News Public Schools Transportation Department and was currently delivering Meals on Wheels. She is survived by her husband of forty-four years, Wendell Sturdivant, Sr., two daughters, Rita Holloway and Shonda Sturdivant, one son, Wendell Sturdivant, Jr., six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two brothers, three sisters, and other family members and friends. The viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Home. The Homegoing Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. Entombment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
11:00 - 06:00 PM
COOKE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME
SEP
22
Service
11:00 AM
COOKE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
COOKE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME
1601 27TH STREET
Newport News, VA 23607-4903
(757) 380-0251
Memories & Condolences
September 18, 2020
My condolences to the family..Geral (what we called her) was my coworker for the NNPS for many years and was always a very kind and caring lady..RIP beautiful
Joyce Harrison-Brown
Coworker
September 18, 2020
I will never forget your smiling face, your laughter nor your kind Spirit. Praise God for your presence.
Rebecca Murchison- Boyd
Classmate
September 17, 2020
I Remember the great lessons Geraldine taught my son,the love she gave, the way she cared for peopleall those good things live on .Very appreciative of the time spent with my son and grandson.I will never forget the Bible she gave him during a difficult time in his life. Those memories are always close to my heart.
Yolanda Tucker
