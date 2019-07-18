Yorktown, Va. - Geraldine (Dene) Jenkins Garner (90) entered paradise on July 15, 2019. She passed peacefully at her daughters home surrounded by family.



Dene was born in Bluefield, WV March 19, 1929 and spent her entire adult life in Newport News retiring from Newport News Shipbuilding.



She was predeceased by her parents Elbert and Hadie Camper and husbands John Jenkins and Dave Garner. She was the youngest child and predeceased by six sisters and three brothers.



She was a loving and caring person always willing to help others and put their needs before her own. She loved to work outside and was so proud of her yard and her numerous beautiful rose bushes. When she came to live with her daughter she passed the time playing (and beating) her partners (Susan&Larry) in Rummicube. If you knew Dene you knew of her fur babies. Her children were her pride and joy.



It was known amongst her family and friends that she was a woman of faith. She attended Sharon Baptist for years. In later years she watched the church services on TV and sang hymns with the visiting minister.



Left to cherish her memory are her beloved children, daughter Debbie Jenkins (Nancy) and son Tommy Jenkins (Janet). Daughter in law Kim Jenkins as well a grandson John Jenkins (Kenzie) and great grandson Mikee. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.



The family wants to thank the aids (Stephanie, Jessica) and Hospice staff that have cared for her.



Family will receive friends at Amory Funeral home in Yorktown Friday July 19th from 7 – 8 PM.



Funeral service will be held at Amory Funeral Home Chapel Saturday July 20that 1pm and burial to follow at Peninsula Memorial Cemetery.



Family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Amory Funeral Home, P.O Box 1026, Grafton, Va. 23692. Published in Daily Press on July 18, 2019